Photo: Nunavik says goodbye to Imaapik Jacob Partridge

Imaapik Jacob Partridge, the well-known Nunavimmiut radio personality, actor and educator, died Nov. 16 at age 75. Born near Quaqtaq, Partridge lived in different communities around Nunavut and Nunavik, spending a good part of his life in Kuujjuaq and most recently in Cornwall, Ont. Partridge worked with CBC Radio in Iqaluit, the Inuit Broadcasting Corp. and with Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. in Nunavik; he also played the role of the archer in the film White Dawn. Family and friends can pay their respects at the Munro & Morris Funeral Home in Maxville, Ont. Nov. 22. Visitation takes place at 1 p.m. and a service begins at 2 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY OF T. PARTRIDGE)