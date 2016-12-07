Photo: Nunavik safe house wins huge Arctic Inspiration prize

The people behind Qarmaapik House, a Kangiqsualujjuaq-based family safe house, celebrate after winning a $700,000 grant from the Arctic Inspiration Prize at a gala ceremony in Winnipeg Dec. 8. The prize’s other two laureates include Pinnguaq's te(a)ch, a Nunavut-based curriculum that teaches programming, game design, engineering and computer science to students, and the Memorial University-based SmartICE, or Sea-ice Monitoring And Real-Time Information for Coastal Environments. (PHOTO COURTESY OF AIP)