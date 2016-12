Instructor Josh Goldman (in blue) leads a group of Nunavimmiut guitarists through strumming exercises last week at the Kattitavik town hall in Kuujjuaq. The music workshop was the second one offered through a new program called Nunavik Rocks, run through the Kativik Regional Government’s recreation department. Read more about the new music program in the new year at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)