Photo: Nunavik picks its science fair winners

Meet the Nunavik Regional Science Fair winners of 2017: Elia Lauzon And Qullik Whiteley-Tukkiapik, Secondary 4 students from Kuujjuaq, focused their research on finding the most common blood types among Kuujjuaq Inuit, a project that won them first prize at the science fair, which took place last week in Inukjuak. In second place, Brian Annatok of Quaqtaq, who looked at the science behind northern lights, while Aupaluk’s Eric Annahatak and Koby Kulula placed third for their project exploring how to make fire logs with recycled paper. This year’s winners, Lauzon and Whitely-Tukkiapik, will now go on to represent Nunavik March 28 at the Quebec Aboriginal Science Fair in Odanak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KATIVIK SCHOOL BOARD)