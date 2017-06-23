Photo: Nunavik patient home hosts official ribbon-cutting

Along with officials and politicians from Quebec, Ottawa and Nunavik, Nunavimmiut prepare to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting held June 27 at Nunavik's new Ullivik patient residence in Dorval. The 91-bedroom facility opened last December. Ullivik—a place to stay between destinations—rents the new building from the Montreal-based real estate management firm Moschelle on a 15-year lease, for $2.5 million per year. With 143 beds, Ullivik is already operating at capacity, with roughly 7,000 medical patients coming from Nunavik last year for health care in Montreal. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MNA JEAN BOUCHER)