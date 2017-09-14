Photo: Nunavik officials inaugurate new Aupaluk school

Nunatsiaq Online
Aupaluk elder Mary Saluarsiak, right, and student Sandy Lucassie cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the new Tarsakallak School and Aupaluk Community Centre Sept. 12. A fire broke out in the original building in March 2014, completely destroying the only school in Aupaluk, population 200. The newly-constructed school opened in 2016, through school board officials waited to host the inauguration this year. (PHOTO J. DUCHESNEAU-BERNIER/KI)
