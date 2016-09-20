Photo: Nunavik marksman takes a top award in Canadian Forces competition

The 2nd Canadian Rangers Patrol Group (2 CRPG) pose with their accolades after picking up 13 awards from this year’s Canadian Forces Small Arms Concentration event, hosted Sept. 17 in Ottawa. Puvirnituq Canadian Ranger Mustafa Dedeci, pictured at centre, picked up the Captain Shannon Willis QM1 Trophy as the Canadian Ranger’s top shooter. Dedeci’s teammates include, from left to right, front row: Ranger Benjamin Collier (Blanc-Sablon), Master Corporal Michel Thibeault (Havre-Saint-Pierre), Ranger Elijassie Elijassiapik (Inukjuak), Corporal Kyle Bilodeau (Blanc-Sablon). In the second row: Sergeant Alain Garnier (Coach), Corporal Jaaku Mangiuk (Ivujivik), Warrant Officer Michel Desbiens (Coach), Corporal Gabriel Lessard (Saint-Augustin), Ranger Mustafa Dedeci (Puvirnituq), Ranger Nullukie Oweetaluktuk (Inukjuak), Corporal Jackussie Echalook (Inukjuak) and team leader and Captain François Duchesneau. The annual marksmanship event drew more than 500 competitors from the Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Rangers, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force and international teams from the U.K. and the U.S. (PHOTO BY P.CYR/CRPG2)