Photo: Nunavik looks to draft food security policy

The Nunavik Regional Working Group on Food Security is working alongside the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services to develop a regional policy on food security. Here, about 80 Nunavimmiut are pictured at the end of the first working session hosted in Kuujjuaq last month. The group hopes to develop an action plan to improve access to traditional food: enhancing local food production and promoting healthy eating. The working group will draft a set of recommendations in the final plan, set to be released in the fall of 2018. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NRBHSS)