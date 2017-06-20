Photo: Nunavik leader, language advocate honoured with Ordre du Québec

Nunavik’s Zebedee Nungak becomes a knight in the Ordre du Québec June 22, one of the province’s highest honours, in the red room of the Quebec National Assembly where Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard pinned the inginia, with its blue-and-white ribbons, whose medal shows the map of Quebec and a fleur-de-lys, to Nungak's lapel. Kangirsuk-based Nungak is well-known in the region as a former president of Makivik Corp., a signatory of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, a CBC commentator, author and musician. In a June 22 release, Makivik congratulated Nungak. “Your critical spirit has served our region well, and continues to do so,” said Makivik's president Jobie Tukkiapik. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC)