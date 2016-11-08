Photo: Nunavik Inuit celebrate 41-year-old land claim

Today, Nov. 11, marks the 41st anniversary of the signing of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, Nunavik’s land claim. Here, some of the original signatories to the agreement sit with executive members of Makivik Corp. at a 2014 meeting in Ivujivik. Makivik, the birthright organization created to implement that agreement, says Nov. 11 is a reminder of how far Nunavik Inuit have come. In its 41 years, Makivik has distributed more than $100 million to Nunavik communities, said its president, Jobie Tukkiapik. “We can also be grateful for the companies we have created and provided jobs to Inuit over the decades, such as Air Inuit – where I was a pilot – First Air, NEAS, Halutik, and Nunavik Creations, just to name a few,” Tukkiapik said in a release. “We continue to work on behalf of all Nunavimmiut, and on November 11th we not only support our fallen soldiers, and the men and women in our Canadian Forces, but also we celebrate JBNQA Day. Nakurmiik to our Inuit signatories.” (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP)