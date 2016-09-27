Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: -none- September 27, 2016 - 11:02 am

Photo: Nunavik hockey program picks up peace award

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Joé Juneau, left, former National Hockey League player and founder of the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program, picks up a 2016 Peace Medal Sept. 21, awarded to him by the YMCAs of Quebec in Montreal. With Juneau, Quebec Judge Louise Otis and NYHDP laureates Maggie Emudluk and Pita Aatami. The group was awarded the Coup de Coeur award for its work running the now 10-year-old hockey program in Nunavik communities, which encourages Inuit youth to stay in school, develop life skills and be healthy. (PHOTO BY CRISTINA STANCIU/YMCA)
Joé Juneau, left, former National Hockey League player and founder of the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program, picks up a 2016 Peace Medal Sept. 21, awarded to him by the YMCAs of Quebec in Montreal. With Juneau, Quebec Judge Louise Otis and NYHDP laureates Maggie Emudluk and Pita Aatami. The group was awarded the Coup de Coeur award for its work running the now 10-year-old hockey program in Nunavik communities, which encourages Inuit youth to stay in school, develop life skills and be healthy. (PHOTO BY CRISTINA STANCIU/YMCA)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        