Photo: Nunavik hockey program picks up peace award

Joé Juneau, left, former National Hockey League player and founder of the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program, picks up a 2016 Peace Medal Sept. 21, awarded to him by the YMCAs of Quebec in Montreal. With Juneau, Quebec Judge Louise Otis and NYHDP laureates Maggie Emudluk and Pita Aatami. The group was awarded the Coup de Coeur award for its work running the now 10-year-old hockey program in Nunavik communities, which encourages Inuit youth to stay in school, develop life skills and be healthy. (PHOTO BY CRISTINA STANCIU/YMCA)