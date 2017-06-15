Photo: Nunavik communities shine their lights

Residents of Inukjuak walk June 16: Inukjuak was one of a number of Nunavik communities to take part in Shine Your Lights June 16, a gathering and group walk to support families in the region who have recently lost loved ones to violence and suicide.“Today our hearts are with Akulivik and every other community that has been through difficult times in the past,” said social services staff from the Puvirnituq-based Inuulitsivik Health Centre who helped coordinate the event. “It’s time to get together to give support to each other and show Nunavik’s great resilience.” You can find photos from walks in other communities on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY KATARINA HAYES)