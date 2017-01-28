Photo: NTI’s new president meets beneficiaries

The new president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Aluki Kotierk, hosts elders at the organization's first open house following last December's NTI election, at the organization's Iqaluit office Jan. 27. The event followed an appearance on CBC Iqaluit's Inuktitut phone-in show, Tausunni, where Kotierk fielded questions from the public. Kotierk won 32.1 per cent of ballots cast to defeat incumbent president Cathy Towtongie and two other challengers in an election that saw a turnout of only 31.9 per cent. She said the support she's received so far in the first few weeks of her presidency has been excellent. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)