NEWS: Nunavut October 19, 2017

Photo: Now you sea me, now you don’t

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Sealift cargo containers are currently found along the roads and between houses in Cambridge Bay, but the hamlet council for the the western Nunavut community may consider restrictions on where these containers go. Councillors at an Oct. 10 hamlet council meeting noted the sea cans are useful, but are also an eyesore. The hamlet is likely to hold community consultations on the issue. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)
