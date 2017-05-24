Photo: Now that’s how you do it

Olayuk Kigutikarjuk of Arctic bay snags an Arctic char as Hillary Kines looks on during an annual May long weekend fishing derby at Ikpikituarjuk, about 165 km by snowmobile from Arctic Bay. Dozens of families gathered in more than 50 tents set up on the lake this year and for good reason—prizes were generous. Hannah Akikulu won a snowmobile this year at the Ikpikituarjuk derby with a 29.8-inch char and Ryan Willie won $5,000 for the Arctic Bay sculpin derby, held near town, with a 18.4-inch fish. There were also prizes for those 15 years old and under: Lindsay Kalluk won $750 for her 18-inch sculpin and Cameron Arnauyumayuq won $750 at Ikpikituarjuk with a 27.1-inch char. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)