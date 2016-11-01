Photo: Now accepting applications for Nunavut’s law school

Nunavut’s Education minister Paul Quassa rises in the Legislative Assembly Nov. 4 to announce that a new Iqaluit-based law degree program is now accepting applications for its fall 2017 launch. The revival of a Nunavut-focused law program comes roughly five years after Nunavut’s Akitsiraq law school program folded due to underfunding. The new program is offered through Nunavut Arctic College in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan. Applications are available at Community Learning Centres across Nunavut and will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2016, Quassa said. The four-year degree program has room for 25 students. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)