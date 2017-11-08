Photo: Nov. 11, 2017 — Iqaluit remembers

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, in one of his final acts of office, lays a wreath on behalf of the Government of Nunavut at Iqaluit's Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 11, organized by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 168 and the 795 Iqaluit Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets. Iqaluit's Cadet Hall was filled to capacity as Iqalungmiut gathered to honour Canada's veterans and fallen soldiers. The solemn, hour-long program began with a moment of silence, recognizing the armistice that ended World War I, which was signed at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)