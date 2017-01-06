Photo: Nothing stops hockey in Iqaluit

Shouts of, "Come on! That would have been a penalty for roughing or something," and "Here! Here! Pass it!" break the silence under a streetlight on the road to the old cemetery in Iqaluit around 9 p.m. Jan 10 as kids try repeatedly, and fail repeatedly, to stick handle a puck across a snowy street. With temperatures dipping to -25 C, there were few people and cars on the road this mid-week evening but the cold didn't seem to bother these troopers. Game on. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)