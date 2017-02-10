NEWS: Ottawa
February 10, 2017 - 3:30 pm
Photo: Few things says Inuit Day better than outdoor games
Michael Pewatualuk and Justin Milton challenge each other to the armpull during Inuit Day celebrations Feb. 11 in Ottawa. The afternoon event, organized by the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre, included country foods, throat singing and traditional games. Nunavut Sivuniksavut students performed dances and traditional drum songs and also demonstrated some of the traditional games. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)