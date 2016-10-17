Photo: Not so fast… Iqaluit offices remain closed for bedbugs

Not so fast... a day after telling Nunatsiaq News that Grinnell Place offices in Iqaluit were open for business, the Government of Nunavut's health department issued a news release saying family services offices are closed again until at least Oct. 24. The offices in Grinnell Place, building 613 just east of Iqaluit's four-way stop, have been closed since Oct. 8 because of a bed bug infestation. The building is owned by Northview Apartment REIT. The company has so far refused public comment on the issue. The apartments above the offices remain occupied. The GN says people can still reach the family services department by calling the dispatch line at 867-979-5650. Anyone with concerns about bed bugs can all the GN's environmental health officer at 867-975-4817 or consult a fact sheet on bed bugs at http://tinyurl.com/guvql8n. (FILE PHOTO)