Photo: Not guilty—Iqaluit mural artist cleared of assault charges

Not guilty: A Nunavut judge says Sept. 22 that Iqaluit-based artist Jonathan Cruz, known for designing mural pieces like this one on a retaining wall beside the Qikiqtani Regional Hospital and for working with youth across Nunavut, is not guilty on four counts of assault alleged by his former partner. A two-day judge-alone trial, presided over by Justice Vital Ouellette, which included testimony from the accused and the complainant, ended shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit Sept. 22. "I don't know who to believe, and therefore must find Mr. Cruz not guilty on all charges," Ouellette said. The charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt for a guilty verdict and Ouellette said he found the testimony of both Cruz and the complainant non-credible at times. The person in the photo painting the mural is not Cruz, but another team member. (FILE PHOTO)