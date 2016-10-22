Photo: Not-so-angry Inuk picks up film award

Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin, left, presents the ImagineNATIVE film and media arts festival's Best Documentary award to Iqaluit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril Oct. 22 for her film Angry Inuk. Arnaquq-Baril's feature length documentary, which opened the Toronto festival, explores the Inuit seal hunt from an Inuit perspective, following a group of Nunavummiut working to overturn the European Union’s ban on the sale of seal products. Nunavut filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk also picked up Best Indigenous Language Production at ImagineNative for his new feature film Maliglutit (Searchers.) (PHOTO COURTESY OF IMAGINENATIVE)