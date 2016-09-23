Photo: Northern leaders share their Arctic at Walrus Talks event

At residential and federal day schools, Inuit were taught that they weren't good enough, says Kevin Kablutsiak, former CBC Radio morning show host and now executive director of the Arctic Inspiration Prize. "I'm here because I believe northerners are good enough. And I'm here because I've been inspired by people of the North." Kablutsiak, along with six other speakers, mostly northerners, talked about their version of the Arctic at a Walrus Talks event at the Canadian Museum of Nature Sept. 22, a kind of topical town hall hosted regularly across the country by the Walrus Foundation, publisher of the Walrus Magazine. Federal ministers, senators, diplomats and other Ottawans listened as speakers touched on everything from changing biodiversity to online culture mapping and suicide. See story later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)