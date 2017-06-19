Photo: Northern Haze descends on Rankin Inlet

James Ungalak and his son Derek Aqiaruk of Northern Haze get the crowd going at a Slofest 2017 concert in Rankin Inlet over the June 17 weekend. The concert follows a show in Iqaluit and the re-release of "Sinnaktuq," the band's 1985 record, which Aakuluk Music released for the first time in digital form. You can purchase a limited edition CD or download the songs from iTunes. Read more about the band later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)