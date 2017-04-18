Photo: Northern Haze blows the lid off The Legion

Northern Haze, Nunavut's veteran heavy metal rockers, blows the lid off the Legion in Iqaluit April 21 to a sold-out show of adoring fans. The band's remaining members—Naisana Qamaniq, James Ungalaq and John Inooya, and new bassist Derek Aqqiaruq, are playing a few shows following a decision by Aakuluk Music—Nunavut's new record label born of The Jerry Cans—to release Sinnaktuq, a complete collection of the band's music, in digital form. The release will be available in May 2017. The band, which formed in the 1980s, played the following night, April 22, at the Iqaluit Curling Club for closing ceremonies of Toonik Tyme. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)