Photo: No more stigma… facing suicide head-on

More than 30 people gather July 5 to walk through Cambridge Bay and raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. The walk, organized in part by the Embrace Life Council, was to celebrate the launch of Inuusivut Anninaqtuq, the Nunavut Suicide Prevention Strategy, released June 26. The intention of the five-year plan, to be implemented by the Government of Nunavut and its partners such as Embrace Life, is to build healthy communities and "de-normalize" suicide in the territory. (PHOTO BY WAYNE GREGORY)