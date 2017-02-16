Photo: New renewable power joint venture in Nunavik

Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik, left, and Fédération des Coopératives du Nouveau-Québec president Aliva Tulugak speak to delegates at a Makivik board of directors meeting in Ivujivik Feb. 21 as the two organizations launch a new joint-venture company to develop renewable energy power in Nunavik. Dubbed PowerCo, the Inuit-owned venture aims to harness wind, solar and tidal power throughout the region with the long-term goal of weaning Nunavik off diesel generation and creating new economic development for area communities. “This is certainly a historic venture between Makivik and FCNQ,” Tukkiapik said. “We think this will have a positive impact on our future.” Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)