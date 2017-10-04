Photo: New officers bound for Cambridge Bay

A change of the guard: New Cambridge Bay RCMP Cst. Mike McKenna meets with elders and other community members Oct. 5 during an event hosted by Community Justice and Legal Aid staff members. From left to right: Bernice Lyall, Elaine Zikalala, Donna Hakongak-Olsen, McKenna, and interpreter Jimmy Haniliak. The RCMP detachment, whose Sgt. Jean-Guy Lalonde left the community last week to serve as new deputy chief to the Kativik Regional Police Force in Nunavik, remains short-staffed, McKenna said, thanking residents for their patience. The detachment's new contingent of recently arrived officers all come from the Maritimes, McKenna told the gathering. "Most of us have young children," he said. "And it's a great opportunity for us and them to see part of Canada most don't get to see." (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)