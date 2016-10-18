Photo: New Nunavik park Quebec’s second largest

Cutting the ribbon on Nunavik's new park: Ulittaniujalik (the place where there are shorelines.) Quebec and Kativik government leaders announced Oct. 14 the creation of Quebec's latest provincial park which encompasses the George River plateau—5,293 square kilometres near the Ungava peninsuala and Labrador boundary, just south of Kangiqsualujjuaq. The territorial park will serve "as an important caribou calving area for the George River herd which has experienced a significant decline in recent years," says an Oct. 17 news release. The George River area has been occupied and traversed by the Inuit and Naskapi peoples for thousands of years. The park's creation is the result of collaboration between the Inuit, the Naskapi, nearby communities and government officials. Under an agreement, the Kativik Regional Government will manage and operate the park and build infrastructure with money from the Quebec government. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY KRG)