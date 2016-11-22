Photo: New money coming for Nunavut Arctic College

Bardish Chagger, federal minister of small business and tourism and also Government House Leader, announces Nov. 23 that it will give Nunavut $10.64 million to spend on a new Nunavut Arctic College facility at the Iqaluit Nunatta campus. "The future of Canada and Nunavut depends on the success of our students," Chagger told those gathered at the Iqaluit press conference. Read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)