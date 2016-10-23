Photo: New men’s shelter for Cambridge Bay

One of Cambridge Bay's oldest buildings, dating back to the 1960s, is slated to become the community's first men's shelter thanks to $450,000 from the Government of Nunavut. The eight-bed shelter, which will share the building with the community radio station, is expected to open this fall. Homeless men, as well as those escaping violence at home, will be able to stay at the shelter, operated by the Wellness Centre. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)