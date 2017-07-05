Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Around the Arctic July 05, 2017

Photo: New lady on the water

The M/V Nordika Desgagnés is the newest member of Desgagnés Transartik Inc.'s sealift fleet, pictured here in Quebec last month before heading on its first journey North. The transport company picked up the Nordika and another vessel, the M/V Taiga Desgagnés, this year to replace its outgoing M/V Anna Desgagnés after 30 years on the water. The company now counts a fleet of nine sealift vessels, which began making their first deliveries in Nunavut this month. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DESGAGNES)
