Photo: New Kinguliit feature film, Maliglutit, debuts at TIFF tonight

Cast and crew of the new Kinguliit Productions feature film Maliglutit pose during production of the film in Igloolik in 2015. Maliglutit has its premiere tonight at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. Set about 100 years ago, Maliglutit, or The Searchers in English, tells a dramatic story of murder and kidnapping on frozen North Baffin and features the signature wide-open landscapes and traditional Inuit costumes of award-winning director Zacharias Kunuk. Kunuk, along with lead actor Natar Ungalaaq, plan to walk the red carpet in Toronto tonight. (PHOTO COURTESY KINGULIIT PRODUCTIONS)