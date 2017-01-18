Photo: New Jerry Cans video takes aim at domestic violence

Iqaluit's The Jerry Cans, performing recently at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit, released a new video Jan. 19 for their song "Arnalukaq" or "girl" in English. The video, shot in St. Jude's Anglican Cathedral by director Stacey Aglok MacDonald, features some familiar local faces and a qulliq, to "carry the light." The song was originally written to denounce the previous federal government's decision not to hold an inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a decision later reversed. With the song's yearning chorus "piujupaalujutit," which means "you are beautiful," juxtaposed against images of women laughing, singing or just staring ahead, the video is a powerful celebration of the strength of Inuit women. You can watch it on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omU6iIMuW0E&sns=em. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)