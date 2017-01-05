Photo: New funding for Arctic research

Quebec City's Laval university, home to ArcticNet, picked up an $18 million federal research grant this week aimed at the organization's activities aboard the CCGS Amundsen, the country's only dedicated research icebreaker vessel. The grant was part of a larger $328.5 million fund handed out to 17 research facilities across the country through the federal Canada Foundation for Innovation. "The Amundsen is truly building Canada’s northern research community," said Louis Fortier, science director at ArcticNet. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ARCTICNET)