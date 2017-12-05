Photo: New defibrillator for Iqaluit’s Joamie School

Iqaluit's Joamie School students hold up posters thanking the Mikey Network for the school's new defibrillator, one of 2,000 defibrillators placed by the non-profit Mikey Network since 2003, which, the network says, have helped save 36 people, some of them children. “Because it is so difficult for first responders to address health emergencies quickly in a geographically remote area that experiences harsh winter conditions, school officials reached out to the Mikey Network, and now having this defibrillator offers a second chance at life should anyone experience sudden cardiac arrest," said Eva Naumovski, president of the Mikey Network, in a news release. The network was established in memory of Michael Hart Salem, who experienced sudden cardiac arrest on a golf course in 2002 and died. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIKEY NETWORK)