Photo: New community freezer for Iqaluit hunters

Iqaluit hunters will soon have a community freezer to store their meat thanks to a big investment from the Amarok Hunters and Trappers Association. HTA representatives Ben Kovic and Tom Demcheson appeared before Iqaluit's city council Nov. 8 to hammer out details to place the approximately $200,000 walk-in steel container on Sinaa Street, near Iqaluit's beachfront. Beautification bylaws which cover Iqaluit's beach area require that the freezer—which looks like a seacan—be altered to resemble a building but the HTA and councillors agreed to meet later to work out a reasonable compromise. Kovic expects the freezer to be ready for use by spring 2017 for free storage of country food for hunters and community feasts. Deputy mayor Romeyn Stevenson said it's important for the HTA and city officials to work together as Iqaluit develops plans for its beachfront ahead of the construction of a deep sea port in 2020. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)