Photo: New $10 bill featuring Ashevak artwork in circulation

South Baffin MLA David Joanasie holds up the new commemorative $10 which features a holographic image of "Owl's Bouquet," a print by the late Kenojuak Ashevak, a celebrated Inuk artist from Joanasie's home community of Cape Dorset. Joanasie, who got one of the new bank notes at the Iqaluit RBC branch, showed off the crisp new bill in Nunavut's legislature June 8—one of 40 million printed—leading to a few jokes from fellow MLAs about whether he had any spare cash to pass around. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)