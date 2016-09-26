Photo: Networking, deal-making and swag… welcome to the Kivalliq trade show

Visitors pack the Singiituq Complex Community Hall in Rankin Inlet Sept. 27 to browse the trade show floor at this year's Kivalliq Trade Show. Along with the trade show, this year's event features a number of presentations, art workshops and speakers including Nuanvut Premier Peter Taptuna. A notable absence this year is Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo who, organizers said, did not respond to an invitation to speak at the event. Tune in to Nunatsiaqonline.ca for more coverage of the trade show and other events in Rankin Inlet this week. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)