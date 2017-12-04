Photo: NAC orchestra members head north for fundraiser

With sealskin in her hair and on her wrist, a violinist from the National Arts Centre orchestra in Ottawa and a colleague perform at St. Jude's Anglican Parish in Iqaluit Dec. 6 to a packed room. The evening of culture and music, sponsored by the NAC and Alianait, was organized to raise money for the Qaggiavuut Society, which hopes to build a performing arts centre in Iqaluit. Joining the visiting string, woodwind and brass musicians were northern favourites Leela Gilday and Sylvia Cloutier, who headlined for local talents such as Jerry Laisa and Colleen Nakashook. The two-and-a-half hour event raised more than $6,000. Nunavut is the only territory or province in Canada without a performing arts centre. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)