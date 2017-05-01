Photo: NAC celebrates graduation in Cambridge Bay

Graduation time in Cambridge Bay: Paul Emingak, the executive director of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, speaks to students at Nunavut Arctic College during their April 25 graduation in Cambridge Bay. Social Services Worker students (certificate and diploma students) and the Environmental Technology Program diploma students sat on the stage in white, while on the floor you could find the Camp Cook students in red, who achieved records of achievement, Adult Basic Education students and College Foundation program graduates who received certificates. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) (SUBMITTED PHOTO)