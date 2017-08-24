Photo: MV Avataq visits Arctic Bay to offload summer sealift

The NEAS resupply ship MV Avataq shines her lights in Arctic Bay Aug. 24 as she offloads sealift cargo via barge at high tide in the North Baffin hamlet of 850. Arctic Bay usually gets a couple resupply ships every August as the midnight sun disappears. This time of year, Arctic Bay loses about 15 to 20 minutes of daylight per day with the sun rising around 5 a.m. now and setting again around 10 p.m. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)