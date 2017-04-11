Photo: Music to raise hope, and money

Local performer Josh Somers takes the stage at Iqaluit's Cadet Fall April 15 to help raise money for injured dancer Napu Boychuk. All money raised from the $25 at-the-door admission charge, silent auctions and other events, will go to support Boychuk. The 30-year-old Inuk dancer, who was raised in Yellowknife as a child, has been in Cuba since December 2015 where he continues to receive care. If you weren't able to attend—or you are outside Iqaluit—you can still donate to an online fundraising campaign for Boychuk at https://tinyurl.com/mpw48um. Since February, the campaign has raised more than $9,000 of its $150,000 goal. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)