Photo: Mushers reach Nunavut Quest’s finish line

Nunavummiut rush to meet and hoist Pond Inlet musher Michael Inuarak as he arrives in Igloolik April 27. The eight dog teams competing in this year’s Nunavut Quest arrived at the race’s finish line in Igloolik yesterday evening, after completing the eight-day, 500 kilometre race that departed from Arctic Bay April 20. Race coordinators are still calculating the teams’ times and will announce winners sometime April 28. (PHOTO BY TOM NAQITARVIK)