Photo: “Moving Forward,” en masse, in Clyde River

Getting well together: As part of its ongoing health and wellness programs, Clyde River's llisaqsivik Society hosted a six-day workshop Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 called, "Moving Forward," created and facilitated by Ilisaqsivik counsellors Meeka Paniloo and Leah Kalluk. The workshop hosted Inuit from south Baffin communities with a similar workshop for north Baffin planned for later this year. Topics in the workshop included: reclaiming our culture and identity, trauma, addiction, and Inuit resiliency. "We're proud of all the participants and thankful for support," Ilisaqsivik said. That support came from from Health Canada, Government of Nunavut Quality of Life, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ILISAQSIVIK)