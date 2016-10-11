Photo: Mourning the loss of Annie Pootoogook

Family members of Annie Pootoogook, who passed away recently in Ottawa, hug and weep in a circle at the front of St. Paul's Eastern United Church in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood Oct. 13 at the end of a memorial service in Pootoogook's honour. Pootoogook, a celebrated artist from Cape Dorset, was found on the banks of the Rideau River by a passerby Sept. 19. She was 46. Police are still investigating "suspicious elements" surrounding her death but no one has been arrested or charged with any crime. Family members and friends held a funeral for Pootoogook in Cape Dorset Oct. 12. Because Pootoogook had lived the last 10 years or so in Ottawa, she had many friends there and about 100 people came out to celebrate her life and mourn her death, roughly half Inuit and half non-Inuit. Read more later about the Ottawa service on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)