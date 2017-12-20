Photo: Mould may close Cambridge Bay arena

Plagued by mould, the hockey arena that serves Cambridge Bay may not open this winter. On Thursday, Dec. 14, municipal officials said they're waiting for more information before making a decision on whether to open the arena for the season. "There is mould in the building and mould is considered to be a health concern for humans," said an announcement from the Municipality of Cambridge Bay, which is waiting for recommendations from the Department of Community and Government Services and the consultants they are working with before deciding whether the building is safe for occupation. About $4.2 million has already been earmarked for mould remediation in the building, which also houses the former municipal office, an exercise room and the former curling rink. "We apologize to all of our residents who use the arena. Health and safety for our community is the top priority for the municipality," the municipal announcement said. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)