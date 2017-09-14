Photo: Montreal city hall hosts Nunavik book launch

From left, Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik, Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, Nunavik author Zebedee Nungak and Quebec minister of Aboriginal Affairs Geoffrey Kelley at Montreal’s City Hall Sept. 12 for the launch of Nunagak’s new book, Wrestling with Colonialism on Steroids. The Kangirsuk-based author and signatory to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement wrote the book to chronicle the years leading up to the signing of the agreement. The book has been published in English by Véhicule Press, while Makivik works towards having it published in Inuktitut and French. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)