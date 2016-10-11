Photo: Men’s support group migrates from Kivalliq to Baffin

They may be sitting down but men in Cape Dorset are rising up. Men's support group Angutiit Makigiangninga, which translates to Men Rising Up, has migrated from Kivalliq, where it was launched in 2009, to Kinngait with funding from Nunavut's justice department and help from Chris Heide, back row, second from left, Psychologist Bruce Handley, back row, far left, and organizer Noel Kaludjak. Angutiit Makigiangninga is an informal support group for men to talk privately about trauma, anger management, substance abuse or anything else that is causing them trouble or pain. “We’re trying to create better men who can connect with their spouses and raise solid children," Kaludjak said about the Kivalliq program in May 2015. The core group of organizers above—including South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, back row, second from right—is hoping to launch the successful program in Cape Dorset. Find them on Facebook. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)