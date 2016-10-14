Photo: Meet Nunavut’s new chief electoral officer, Dustin Fredlund

Meet Nunavut's new chief electoral officer, Dustin Fredlund of Rankin Inlet, the person who will be in charge of running Nunavut's next territorial election. Nunavut MLAs gave unanimous consent Oct. 17 to adopt a motion made by Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak that appoints Fredlund to the job. Fredlund succeeds veteran chief electoral officer Sandy Kusugak, who recently retired. Angnakak said the legislative assembly's management and services board agreed to appoint Fredlund, a former Jane Glassco Arctic scholar and former director of economic development for the Kitikmeot region, after a merit-based talent search. The Nunavut chief electoral officer reports directly to the legislative assembly, not the Government of Nunavut. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)